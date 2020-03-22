UrduPoint.com
Cyprus Registers First Coronavirus Death - Health Ministry

Sun 22nd March 2020 | 05:00 AM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) The first death from COVID-19 has occurred in Cyprus, the patient contracted the coronavirus while at the hospital, the country's Health Ministry announced in a statement late on Saturday.

The patient, who died on Saturday, was initially admitted to Paphos General Hospital with low life expectancy, according to the ministry.

The patient suffered from liver failure and chronic heart problems, among other serious conditions. He had come into contact with another patient at the clinic who had tested positive for COVID-19 and thus contracted the virus.

According to local media reports, the deceased patient was British.

According to the Cyprus Health Ministry, 84 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the island country. Several of the cases are doctors and personnel from the Paphos General Hospital.

