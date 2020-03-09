UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cyprus Reports 2 Coronavirus Cases, All EU States Now Hit

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 10:26 PM

Cyprus reports 2 coronavirus cases, all EU states now hit

Cyprus on Monday reported two confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, meaning that all 27 European Union member states are now affected

Nicosia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Cyprus on Monday reported two confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, meaning that all 27 European Union member states are now affected.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou was to hold a 1600 GMT press conference "on the two confirmed cases of coronavirus" on the Mediterraneanisland, the press office of the government of the Republic of Cyprus said ina statement.

Related Topics

European Union Cyprus All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New York Port Authority Head Tests Positive for Co ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Finance Minister Says Resources Allow to M ..

2 minutes ago

Iranian Oil Ministry Calls Absence of OPEC+ Deal N ..

2 minutes ago

Germany reports first two coronavirus deaths: offi ..

2 minutes ago

Hindu community of Karachi mark the beginning of H ..

5 minutes ago

Women empowerment is key to progress: Dr Firdous

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.