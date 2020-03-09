Cyprus reports first 2 coronavirus cases, all EU states now hit

Cyprus on Monday reported its first two confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, meaning that all 27 European Union member states have now reported infections

Nicosia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Cyprus on Monday reported its first two confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, meaning that all 27 European Union member states have now reported infections.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou told a press conference that the two cases were both Cypriot men, who had recently travelled home from overseas.

One of the men was aged 25 and had recently returned from a trip to Milan, Italy, while the other was a 64-year-old health professional working at a state hospital in Nicosia who had returned from a trip to the UK.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) website on Monday afternoon, all 26 other European Union member states had already reported cases of the new coronavirus on their soil.

The Mediterranean island is divided between EU member state the Republic of Cyprus and the breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, recognised only by Ankara.

Cypriot authorities on 29 February closed four of the eight checkpoints on the line dividing the island "for more effective control over the entry points", sparking angry protests.

Police last Saturday sprayed tear gas as several hundred people protested against the closure of four crossings on the ceasefire line over coronavirus fears.