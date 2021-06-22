Cyprus Reshuffles Government, Reappointing Health, Justice Ministers - Spokesperson

Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades made amendments to the cabinet on Tuesday, including new appointments to the posts of health and justice ministers, government spokesperson Kyriacos Koushos said

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades made amendments to the cabinet on Tuesday, including new appointments to the posts of health and justice ministers, government spokesperson Kyriacos Koushos said.

"The president of the republic, exercising the powers granted to him by the constitution, has decided to make changes to the composition of the government," Koushos said, as quoted by the government's press and information bureau.

Michalis Hadjipantelas, a financial specialist, has been appointed health minister, replacing Constantinos Ioannou, who decided to resign.

Lawyer Stephie Draku will enter the justice office. Her predecessor, Emily Yiolitis, left the cabinet last week over criticism of her work as a minister and the president's opinion of her being a bad influence on the government's image, which the politician called offensive.

Anastasia Anthousi, a pharmacist and an aide to the health minister since 2013, was appointed deputy welfare minister.

Marios Pelekanos, a financial adviser and manager of the investment fund, will replace Koushos in the post of government spokesperson. The place of deputy government spokesperson will be taken by Niovi Parisinou, the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry's PR& communications executive.

Journalist Andreas Joseph will take over as the chief of the presidential press, replacing Victoras Papadopoulos, who will be responsible for issues related to the international press and education in the Foreign Ministry.

Panayiotis Sentonas has been appointed Commissioner for Citizens ' Affairs.

According to Koushos, all newly-appointed officials will begin performing their duties on July 1.