UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cyprus Says Cooperation With France Built On Solid Basis - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 04:20 PM

Cyprus Says Cooperation With France Built on Solid Basis - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides on Friday said that the strategic partnership between his country and France was firm and was aimed at the solution of common issues.

Christodoulides's statement followed his meeting with French State Secretary for European Affairs Clement Beaune.

"The contacts I had with my friend the Minister for European Affairs of France @CBeaune [Clement Beaune] are sincere, constructive & particularly productive. Our strategic cooperation with #France is based on solid foundations and is important to meet our common challenges," Christodoulides wrote on Twitter.

Beaune said in a separate tweet that the bilateral relations of the two states are based on "solidarity, unity and sovereignty".

Cyprus and France share the same concerns over the tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean region, which has been the subject of Turkey's gas exploration initiative in the areas that Cyprus, as well as Greece, claim as their exclusive economic zones (EEZ). In particular, Ankara has rejected Nicoasia's claims over the first gas deposits off the coast of the EEZs since they were discovered in 2011.

Related Topics

Turkey Twitter France Same Ankara Cyprus Greece Gas Share Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

DC reviews security arrangements for Chehlum proce ..

25 minutes ago

Roscosmos Says Will Change Exterior of New Yenisei ..

25 minutes ago

Russian, French Diplomats Hold Consultations on Sy ..

25 minutes ago

FBR publishes Tax Directory for year 2018

25 minutes ago

FCCI, SCCI ink MoU for exchange of trade informati ..

34 minutes ago

Hafeez for automation to maintain transparency in ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.