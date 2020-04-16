UrduPoint.com
Cyprus Says Sent Kit Across Ceasefire Line To Fight Virus

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 09:43 PM

Cyprus says sent kit across ceasefire line to fight virus

The Cypriot government said on Thursday it had sent drugs and protective medical equipment north across the divided island's ceasefire line to help tackle the novel coronavirus

Nicosia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The Cypriot government said on Thursday it had sent drugs and protective medical equipment north across the divided island's ceasefire line to help tackle the novel coronavirus.

Some 2,000 chloroquine tablets and 4,000 items of protective equipment were handed over to authorities in the north, deputy government spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas said in a statement.

The island is split between EU member the Republic of Cyprus and a northern third controlled by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, an entity recognised only by Ankara.

Last week, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci requested medical aid from Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades to help contain the spread of coronavirus in the north.

The island has been divided since 1974, when Ankara sent troops in response to a coup sponsored by the Greek military junta.

Requests of any kind between the north and south are rare. UN-led peace talks have been in limbo for over two-and-a-half years and Akinci came under fire from nationalist politicians in the north for requesting help from the Greek Cypriot side.

The Republic of Cyprus has confirmed a total of 715 coronavirus cases, after reporting 20 new cases on Wednesday. It has declared 12 deaths.

Turkish Cypriot authorities reported another five cases, taking the total confirmed in the north to 105. Four coronavirus related deaths have been reported in the north.

