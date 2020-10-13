UrduPoint.com
Cyprus Scraps 'golden Passport' Scheme Over Alleged Abuse

Tue 13th October 2020 | 09:37 PM

Cyprus scraps 'golden passport' scheme over alleged abuse

Cyprus said on Tuesday it will scrap its controversial "golden passports" scheme for foreign investors next month over alleged abuses uncovered in a television programme

Nicosia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Cyprus said on Tuesday it will scrap its controversial "golden passports" scheme for foreign investors next month over alleged abuses uncovered in a television programme.

Government spokesman Kyriakos Koushos said the cabinet had agreed in an emergency meeting to abolish the scheme as proposed by the finance and interior ministers.

"The proposal of the two ministers was based on long-standing weaknesses, abuse and exploitation of the provisions of the investment programme," Koushos said.

Koushos said the scheme, which has generated seven billion Euros ($8.25 billion), would be brought to an end on November 1.

The Cypriot government would "fully examine its policy to encourage investment", he added, after the completion of an investigation into the scheme.

