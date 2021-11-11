UrduPoint.com

Cyprus Seeks EU Permit To Halt Asylum Applications From Those Entering Illegally - Reports

Cyprus intends to appeal to the European Commission to allow the suspension of asylum applications for migrants entering the island illegally, media reported, citing the government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Cyprus intends to appeal to the European Commission to allow the suspension of asylum applications for migrants entering the island illegally, media reported, citing the government.

"The government will also claim the immediate relocation of a number of asylum seekers to other member states, but also the repatriation of asylum seekers to their countries of origin," government spokesperson Marios Pelekanos was quoted as saying by the Cyprus Mail newspaper.

The decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday to discuss surging irregular migration, where the ministries presented data, according to which the current situation may result in demographic change and "very acute socio-economic effects," Pelekanos said.

In particular, 10,868 migrants came to Cyprus over the period from January-October 2021, 9,270 of whom entered illegally through the "green line" that separates the Turkish-controlled northern part of the island from the south administered by Greek Cypriots. Single men aged 25 to 40 years make up 70% of the migrant influx, with the 2021 migration rates being 38% higher compared to the whole of last year, Pelekanos added.

The data reflects "a clear policy by Turkey of taking advantage of human suffering," he went on, adding that this year's migrant flows added to over 33,000 illegal residents of the island nation.

