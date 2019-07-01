UrduPoint.com
Cyprus Should Keep Cooperating With Athens Whoever Becomes Greek Prime Minister - AKEL

Cyprus should continue close cooperation with Greece whoever wins upcoming Greek general elections, Secretary-General of the Cypriot Progressive Party of Working People (AKEL) Andros Kyprianou told Sputnik

The legislative election will be held on July 7. At the moment, the left-wing coalition of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras Syriza holds 145 seats in a 300-seat parliament.

"It seems to be very difficult for Syriza to win these elections. I wish them the best of course.

I will just say that we have very close cooperation with Mr. Tsipras. We have a friendly relationship with him. But whoever will be the next prime minister, we shall try to cooperate with him [or her] in order to promote the national interests of Cyprus," he said.

In early June, Tsipras asked Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos to dissolve the parliament and call an early vote because the ruling Syriza party lost to the conservative opposition New Democracy party in last month's European Parliament elections.

