UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cyprus Supreme Court Denies Extradition Of Russian National Wanted For Fraud - Reports

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

Cyprus Supreme Court Denies Extradition of Russian National Wanted for Fraud - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The Cyprus Supreme Court refused to extradite a woman who is wanted in Russia on fraud and embezzlement charges, media reported on Wednesday.

According to Phileleftheros newspaper, the court ruled that Russia failed to provide evidence of proper detention conditions for the accused if extradited.

As indicated in the decision of the court, Russia failed to provide information on the place and conditions of detention of the wanted person in case of possible extradition, and gave no guarantees to respect the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights (ECPHR) in relation to the detainee.

The woman's lawyer, Maria Neophytou, told the Phileleftheros newspaper that it was the first case in which a Cyprus court ruled that extradition would be in violation of the ECPHR.

The identity of the woman is not revealed to protect her personal data.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Russia Cyprus Women Media Court

Recent Stories

NEPRA approves Rs1.6 increase per unit electricity ..

51 minutes ago

Bismah Maroof withdraws from South Africa tour

1 hour ago

PITB initiates 'Partners in Development' Program t ..

1 hour ago

SBP, all banks will remain closed for public deali ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Live Weapon Firing Of Surfa ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs honours long-serving employees

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.