Cyprus Supreme Court Denies Extradition of Russian National Wanted for Fraud - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The Cyprus Supreme Court refused to extradite a woman who is wanted in Russia on fraud and embezzlement charges, media reported on Wednesday.

According to Phileleftheros newspaper, the court ruled that Russia failed to provide evidence of proper detention conditions for the accused if extradited.

As indicated in the decision of the court, Russia failed to provide information on the place and conditions of detention of the wanted person in case of possible extradition, and gave no guarantees to respect the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights (ECPHR) in relation to the detainee.

The woman's lawyer, Maria Neophytou, told the Phileleftheros newspaper that it was the first case in which a Cyprus court ruled that extradition would be in violation of the ECPHR.

The identity of the woman is not revealed to protect her personal data.