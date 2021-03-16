UrduPoint.com
Cyprus Suspends Use Of AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine Until March 18

Tue 16th March 2021 | 09:50 AM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Cyprus has suspended the use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine until March 18, the country's Ministry of Health said.

Many countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Denmark, the Netherlands, Iceland and Norway have temporarily suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine after citizens reported side effects, particularly blood clots, from getting the shots.

"Pending the opinion of the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) of the European Medicines Agency, which is investigating a number of cases of blood clots in people who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine in the EU, it was decided today to temporarily postpone the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for vaccination until Thursday March 18," the ministry said.

Routine vaccinations with Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines will continue as usual, it said.

