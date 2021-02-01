Cyprus Telecommunication Authority Launches First 5G Network

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Cyprus Telecommunication Authority (Cyta) said that it has launched the first 5G network in Cyprus.

"Cyta announced the launch of the first 5G network in Cyprus by Cytamobile-Vodafone, marking the beginning of a new era in the evolution of communications in our country", the company said in a press release.

Cyta Chief Executive Officer Andreas Neocleous said that the new network is equipped with high speeds, up to 1Gbps, and increased simultaneous connection to thousands of devices.

According to Neocleous, the 5G network unlocks unlimited possibilities, transforming key sectors of the economy such as transportation, healthcare, agriculture, environment and education, and upgrades life conditions, business development and economic progress.

To date, 5G network covers 70 percent of the population, however it is expected to reach 98 percent within a year.

Fifth generation mobile networks are the wireless telecommunications standards with capabilities far and beyond the current 4g. The 5G networks are designed to have higher efficiency, capacity, density and reliability.