Cyprus Tightening Sanitary Measures Amid Increase in COVID-19 Cases

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) The Cypriot cabinet has decided to tighten sanitary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in gathering places amid a worsening epidemiological situation in the country, Cyprus Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela said on Thursday.

"The Council of Ministers has decided, during its extraordinary meeting, to take stricter measures at the points of entry into the Republic, to abolish the Safe pass for those individuals who have not completed their vaccination and to take additional measures to prevent the spread of the virus in gathering places," the minister said in a statement published by the Press and Information Office of Cyprus.

Ministers decided to introduce the mandatory wearing of face masks both indoors and outdoors.

From January 4-15, passengers arriving in Cyprus must have undergone a 48-hour PCR test before their departure.

As of January 3, 40% of employees of service-providing organizations are advised to work remotely.

From December 30, only those with a negative rapid test will be allowed to visit music and dance centers, banquets, weddings and baptisms.

Moreover, only vaccinated individuals will be allowed to participate in events. Citizens who have received a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be exempted from a rapid test.

Catering and entertainment facilities will be required to have no more than 300 people inside. The occupancy rate of stadiums must not exceed 50%.

Visiting hospitals will be prohibited, except in emergencies and with a negative 24-hour PCR test.

A quarantine for healthcare workers who have not been vaccinated or were vaccinated over seven months ago will be limited to five days.

According to Hadjipantela, the decision to tighten sanitary measures in the country was prompted by a rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Cyprus.

"The epidemiological indicators have been rapidly deteriorating in the last several days, and there is a possibility of an increase in admissions in state hospitals, in the next few days," the minister said, adding that over 7,000 new daily cases were recorded over the last three days.

The number of COVID-19 infections in Cyprus for the entire period of the pandemic is estimated at 157,928 with 635 deaths.