ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The Greek Cypriot government will buy the Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine from Russia once it is approved by the EU drug regulator, spokesman Kyriacos Koushos said Tuesday.

"A bilateral agreement was approved two weeks ago...

As soon as [the vaccine] is approved, Cyprus will procure a number of vaccine doses to satisfy the country's needs," Koushos told the RIK broadcaster.

The small Mediterranean island nation began vaccine rollout in late December after receiving the first batch of Pfizer shots.

Cyprus also has Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines in its toolbox, although it has suspended the use of AstraZeneca until Thursday amid reports of vaccinated patients developing blood clots.