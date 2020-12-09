Cyprus to Close Restaurants, Shopping Malls Until Year End Over COVID-19 - Health Minister

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The authorities of Cyprus will close restaurants, shopping malls from December 11 to 31 as part of wide-ranging measures to contain the COVID-19 contagion, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Wednesday.

According to the minister, educational institutions will switch to distant learning next week, while church services will be held without worshipers, including on December 25, Christmas Day.

"You all know that the epidemiological situation has worsened over the past few days, and now it is the worst since the start of the pandemic. The number of [COVID-19] cases is increasing and many of our compatriots are in need of hospitalization .

.. Taking this into account and based on expert's proposals, the cabinet of ministers decided to extend the current restrictive measures and impose additional measures, which will take effect on Monday, December 11," Ioannou said at a briefing.

The minister expressed hope for an early start of the vaccination in the country.

Cyprus has so far reported 13,286 cases of COVID-19 and 68 fatalities. Over the past 24 hours, the daily increase in the number of new cases and coronavirus-related fatalities hit a new record with 419 people confirmed to have contracted the virus resulting in five fatalities.