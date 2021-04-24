UrduPoint.com
Cyprus To Enter Strict COVID-19 Lockdown From Monday

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 12:27 AM

Cyprus to Enter Strict COVID-19 Lockdown From Monday

Cyprus' government decided on Friday to impose stricter restrictions against the spread of COVID-19 from April 26 to May 9 due to the deteriorating epidemiologic situation

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Cyprus' government decided on Friday to impose stricter restrictions against the spread of COVID-19 from April 26 to May 9 due to the deteriorating epidemiologic situation.

According to the statement, published by Cyprus' press and information office, public gatherings will be banned and the curfew will be in place from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Churches will conduct religious services without churchgoers except for Orthodox Holy Saturday on May 1.

Cafes, restaurants, bars and retail shops, except for those selling food, will also be shut down.

Cyprus introduced emergency measures to fight the coronavirus in late November. However, the country has recently been witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases with their overall number almost 50,000. A total of 268 people have died of the disease.

