UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cyprus To Gradually Lift COVID-19 Restrictions Starting From February 1 - Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

Cyprus to Gradually Lift COVID-19 Restrictions Starting From February 1 - Health Minister

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Cyprus is set to gradually relax restrictive measures introduced in the country over the COVID-19 pandemic starting from February 1, Cypriot Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Wednesday, noting that the epidemiological situation had overall improved.

Next Monday, Cyprus will see the reopening of hairdressing and beauty salons. Fewer people will work from home ” 50 percent instead of the previous 75. It will also be allowed to visit relatives. Elementary schools, shopping centers, department stores, as well as museums will reopen on February 8.

"We are in the 3rd week of lockdown, which entered into force on 10 January 2021, and the improvement of the epidemiological picture allows us to begin to gradually de-escalate the restrictive measures.

... The de-escalation steps will be gradual, coordinated and controlled, so that the epidemiological situation can be monitored and the possibility of epidemiological deterioration reduced," Ioannou said.

The health minister added that that the decision to lift restrictions was not solely based on the reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases, but also on such indicators as the situation in hospitals, "which remains rather difficult."

Cyprus has so far reported over 30,000 COVID-19 cases and 190 related fatalities.

Related Topics

Visit Cyprus January February From

Recent Stories

Team of Emirati referees to officiate in FIFA Club ..

53 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi visits art exhibition of Zayed Univ ..

53 minutes ago

DEWA extends open invitation to the Agile Governan ..

53 minutes ago

UAE, US Joint military exercise concludes

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed renews commitment to Guinea worm ..

2 hours ago

Bakhtarwar Bhuttoâ€™s Mehndi function will be held ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.