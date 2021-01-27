Cyprus to Gradually Lift COVID-19 Restrictions Starting From February 1 - Health Minister

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Cyprus is set to gradually relax restrictive measures introduced in the country over the COVID-19 pandemic starting from February 1, Cypriot Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Wednesday, noting that the epidemiological situation had overall improved.

Next Monday, Cyprus will see the reopening of hairdressing and beauty salons. Fewer people will work from home ” 50 percent instead of the previous 75. It will also be allowed to visit relatives. Elementary schools, shopping centers, department stores, as well as museums will reopen on February 8.

"We are in the 3rd week of lockdown, which entered into force on 10 January 2021, and the improvement of the epidemiological picture allows us to begin to gradually de-escalate the restrictive measures.

... The de-escalation steps will be gradual, coordinated and controlled, so that the epidemiological situation can be monitored and the possibility of epidemiological deterioration reduced," Ioannou said.

The health minister added that that the decision to lift restrictions was not solely based on the reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases, but also on such indicators as the situation in hospitals, "which remains rather difficult."

Cyprus has so far reported over 30,000 COVID-19 cases and 190 related fatalities.