Cyprus to Let in Only Travelers With 48-Hour PCR Test From January 4- Council of Ministers

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) Cyprus is tightening the rules of entry for travelers: from January 4, all passengers, regardless of vaccination, must undergo a coronavirus PCR test 48 hours before departure, according to a decision made by the Council of Ministers of the island state.

The resolution is valid until January 15.

"From January 4, from 23:00, passengers over 12 arriving in the Republic of Cyprus must undergo a PCR laboratory test 48 hours before departure. The decision applies to all passengers, regardless of whether they were vaccinated earlier," the Cyprus Ministry of Health said in a statement.