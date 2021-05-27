Cyprus to Lift Coronavirus Curfew From June 10 - Government

Cyprus will cancel the COVID-19 curfew from June 10 as part of a gradual lifting of the restrictions, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Cyprus will cancel the COVID-19 curfew from June 10 as part of a gradual lifting of the restrictions, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Thursday.

The relevant decision was made at the Council of Ministers after "the clear improvement of the epidemiological data, over the last few days."

"From 29 May, the curfew will be in effect from 1 a.m. until 5 a.m. [22:00 - 02:00 GMT]. As of 10 June, the curfew will be terminated," Ioannou said in a statement.

Starting June 1, the government will allow a 50% capacity of enclosed spaces, such as theaters, places of worship, and others, as well as the reopening of cafes and restaurants.

Starting June 10, nightclubs across the country will reopen, and private enterprises would be allowed to lift a 50% capacity limit inside.

The new measures are to be effective until at least June 30, the statement read.

The minister noted that 51% of the country's population has received at least one dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus, and 25% have completed the whole vaccination course.

Cyprus has been under a strict COVID-19-linked lockdown from April 26 to May 10 owing to a spike in virus cases. The curfew was from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

To date, the authorities have detected over 70,000 coronavirus infections and more than 300 related fatalities.