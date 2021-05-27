UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cyprus To Lift Coronavirus Curfew From June 10 - Government

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 09:18 PM

Cyprus to Lift Coronavirus Curfew From June 10 - Government

Cyprus will cancel the COVID-19 curfew from June 10 as part of a gradual lifting of the restrictions, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Cyprus will cancel the COVID-19 curfew from June 10 as part of a gradual lifting of the restrictions, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Thursday.

The relevant decision was made at the Council of Ministers after "the clear improvement of the epidemiological data, over the last few days."

"From 29 May, the curfew will be in effect from 1 a.m. until 5 a.m. [22:00 - 02:00 GMT]. As of 10 June, the curfew will be terminated," Ioannou said in a statement.

Starting June 1, the government will allow a 50% capacity of enclosed spaces, such as theaters, places of worship, and others, as well as the reopening of cafes and restaurants.

Starting June 10, nightclubs across the country will reopen, and private enterprises would be allowed to lift a 50% capacity limit inside.

The new measures are to be effective until at least June 30, the statement read.

The minister noted that 51% of the country's population has received at least one dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus, and 25% have completed the whole vaccination course.

Cyprus has been under a strict COVID-19-linked lockdown from April 26 to May 10 owing to a spike in virus cases. The curfew was from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

To date, the authorities have detected over 70,000 coronavirus infections and more than 300 related fatalities.

Related Topics

Cyprus April May June From Government Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Nigeria appoints new army chief

2 minutes ago

KP CM directs PTI MPAs to play role in ensuring se ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong woman breaks record for fastest ascent o ..

2 minutes ago

Swiss Email Provider Says Message About Ryanair Bo ..

2 minutes ago

'Khidmat Aapke Dahliz Par' launched to keep city c ..

5 minutes ago

Two Pakistani peacekeepers among 129 honoured with ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.