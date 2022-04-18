UrduPoint.com

Cyprus To Lose 900,000 Tourists To Russia Sanctions In 2022 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2022 | 05:10 PM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) Cyprus's economy will lose hundreds of millions of Euros this year after shutting its doors to about 900,000 travelers from Russia as well as Belarus and Ukraine, Cypriot media estimated.

The Phileleftheros Daily said the Mediterranean island nation's alignment with EU sanctions on Russia will blow a 550 million euro ($594 million) hole in its budget on top of losses caused by coronavirus lockdowns.

Despite this, Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios appeared upbeat as he spoke at an annual meeting of hotel managers last week. He said Cyprus could still have a better tourist season this year than in 2021 as it prepared to welcome more British, German, Israeli, French, Swiss and Austrian tourists.

