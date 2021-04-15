UrduPoint.com
Cyprus To Refrain From Using J&J Vaccine Pending Blood-Clotting Investigation In US

Thu 15th April 2021

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Cyprus will not utilize the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine until the investigation into blood clot events in the United States is completed, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

"According to the Johnson & Johnson recommendation to the EU member states, a batch of 2,400 doses of the Janssen vaccine received today in Cyprus will not be distributed for vaccination in line with the national immunization plan for the time being," the ministry said in a statement.

The manufacturer's recommendation was issued as a precautionary measure pending the conclusions of the investigation into cases of a rare blood clotting disorder, developed by US women with ages ranging from 18 to 48 shortly after they received shots.

Besides, Cyprus is also awaiting the conclusions of the European Medicines Agency, which has received data on the matter from Washington, the statement read.

The authorities are due to release additional information once the investigation results by US and EU health agencies are available, the ministry said.

Following adverse events in the US, Johnson & Johnson itself decided to pause the distribution of the drug to Europe for the time being.

