Cyprus to Start Gradual Easing of COVID-19 Restrictive Measures From May 4

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The gradual lifting of restrictive measures introduced due to the coronavirus pandemic in Cyprus will start on May 4 and will take place in two stages, President Nicos Anastasiades said in a televised address to the nation on Wednesday.

The first stage begins next Monday, which includes the reopening of travel agencies and most retail stores.

"From May 4, the full-fledged work of the public sector will resume, with all employees returning to their jobs. Hours will be determined by the respective ministers. Those who are in risk groups are excluded," Anastasiades said.

The first stage also includes the opening of churches and allowing individual sports.

The second stage will entirely depend on the epidemiological indicators and the health authorities' recommendations, the president added.

"From May 21, all restrictions on the movement of citizens will be lifted. Visits to parks, outdoor playgrounds, squares, marinas, and so on will be allowed provided that the number of people gathered does not exceed 10," Anastasiades noted.

The president reiterated that all activities would be strictly regulated by the country's Health Ministry and if the epidemiological situation worsens, the Cypriot authorities would reintroduce the restrictions.

So far, Cyprus has registered 837 cases of the coronavirus on its soil, including 20 deaths and 148 recoveries.