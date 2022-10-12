UrduPoint.com

Cyprus To Strip 10 More People Of Illegally Issued Citizenship - State Media

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 07:06 PM

Cyprus to Strip 10 More People of Illegally Issued Citizenship - State Media

Cyprus will deprive 10 more people of their citizenship after a security investigation, the Cypriot news agency CNA reported on Wednesday, citing Deputy Government Spokeswoman Niovi Parissinou

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Cyprus will deprive 10 more people of their citizenship after a security investigation, the Cypriot news agency CNA reported on Wednesday, citing Deputy Government Spokeswoman Niovi Parissinou.

Parissinou made the announcement after a cabinet meeting. She said that the council of ministers decided to initiate a process of revoking citizenship from three investors and their seven dependents on the basis of an investigation conducted by the interior ministry, the agency reported.

At the end of August, Cypriot Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said that the council had decided to strip seven foreigners of citizenship, including due to EU sanctions.

Cyprus granted citizenship by investment from 2007 to 2020.

The formal Cypriot Investment Program, which provided foreigners with the opportunity to obtain Cyprus citizenship through investment, was introduced in 2013. The government issued about 4,000 "golden" passports to those foreigners who invested $2.5 million in the economy, raising about 8 billion Euros ($7.76 billion) as a result. The program was suspended in November 2020 after Al Jazeera carried out an investigation and found out that Cypriot officials were granting citizenship to criminals in some cases. The investigation caused a scandal and a wave of criminal charges against politicians, including the then-president of the Cypriot parliament, Demetris Syllouris.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Scandal Interior Minister Parliament Cyprus August November Citizenship Criminals 2020 Gold From Government Cabinet Billion Million

Recent Stories

Abbottabad police continues awareness campaign to ..

Abbottabad police continues awareness campaign to prevent child abuse

28 seconds ago
 Rawalpindi Development Authority directs authoriti ..

Rawalpindi Development Authority directs authorities concerned to take action ag ..

30 seconds ago
 PEN stages protest against attack on school van in ..

PEN stages protest against attack on school van in Swat

1 minute ago
 JUI-F candidate for bye-election as per schedule i ..

JUI-F candidate for bye-election as per schedule in NA-45

1 minute ago
 IGP reviews performance of Sahiwal region

IGP reviews performance of Sahiwal region

1 minute ago
 First fleet of 20 coaches from China to reach Paki ..

First fleet of 20 coaches from China to reach Pakistan in October: NA told

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.