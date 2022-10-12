Cyprus to Strip 10 More People of Illegally Issued Citizenship - State Media

Cyprus will deprive 10 more people of their citizenship after a security investigation, the Cypriot news agency CNA reported on Wednesday, citing Deputy Government Spokeswoman Niovi Parissinou

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Cyprus will deprive 10 more people of their citizenship after a security investigation, the Cypriot news agency CNA reported on Wednesday, citing Deputy Government Spokeswoman Niovi Parissinou.

Parissinou made the announcement after a cabinet meeting. She said that the council of ministers decided to initiate a process of revoking citizenship from three investors and their seven dependents on the basis of an investigation conducted by the interior ministry, the agency reported.

At the end of August, Cypriot Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said that the council had decided to strip seven foreigners of citizenship, including due to EU sanctions.

Cyprus granted citizenship by investment from 2007 to 2020.

The formal Cypriot Investment Program, which provided foreigners with the opportunity to obtain Cyprus citizenship through investment, was introduced in 2013. The government issued about 4,000 "golden" passports to those foreigners who invested $2.5 million in the economy, raising about 8 billion Euros ($7.76 billion) as a result. The program was suspended in November 2020 after Al Jazeera carried out an investigation and found out that Cypriot officials were granting citizenship to criminals in some cases. The investigation caused a scandal and a wave of criminal charges against politicians, including the then-president of the Cypriot parliament, Demetris Syllouris.