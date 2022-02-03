Cyprus tourist arrivals rebound to half pre-Covid level

Tourist arrivals to the Mediterranean island of Cyprus rebounded last year but were still down roughly 50 percent from a pre-pandemic record, official data showed on Thursday

Nicosia, Feb 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Tourist arrivals to the Mediterranean island of Cyprus rebounded last year but were still down roughly 50 percent from a pre-pandemic record, official data showed on Thursday.

Tourism normally makes up around 15 percent of the Cypriot economy, and a record 3.

97 million travellers visited in 2019. Lockdown measures against the coronavirus, including an initial ban on commercial flights, led to arrivals falling 84 percent in 2020.

Last year, 1.93 million tourists visited the divided island known for its mild climate, beaches and ancient ruins, figures from the Statistical Service of Cyprus showed.