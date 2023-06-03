UrduPoint.com

Cyprus, US Hold 2nd Defense, Security Dialogue To Discuss Cooperation - Press Office

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2023 | 02:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) Cyprus and the United States held the second meeting of the Defense and Security Dialogue to discuss the results of cooperation already achieved, as well as options for further strengthening relations in the field of security, the Cypriot Press and Information Office said on Friday.

"Officials from the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Cyprus and the US Department of Defence discussed the progress achieved, since the Cyprus-USA Dialogue on Defence and Security was first institutionalized, in Lefkosia, in September 2021. Notably, this cooperation includes access to the US International Military education Training Program, partnership with the National Guard of New Jersey in the context of the State Partnership Programme, joint exercises and trainings between our Special Forces and consultations on emerging global, European and regional security issues," the agency said in a statement, adding that the meeting took place on Thursday in Washington.

The parties also discussed further steps to increase defense cooperation and military ties between the two countries, the statement added.

In addition, on Wednesday, the delegation of the Cypriot Defense Ministry held meetings with "senior officials at the State Department's Political-Military Bureau and the Office of Southern European Affairs," the statement noted.

