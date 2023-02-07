Cyprus, US Holding Joint Military Drills - Foreign Ministry

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) The Cyprus-US joint military drills, Silver Falcon 23, will be held in Cyprus on February 6-24, the Cypriot Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces the conduct of "Silver Falcon 23" exercise in the territory of the Republic of Cyprus from the 6th until the 24th of February 2023. The exercise is held in cooperation with the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus and the National Guard," the ministry said.

"Silver Falcon 23 takes place in the framework of the excellent bilateral relations between the United States and the Republic of Cyprus. It aims, inter alia to test the emergency procedures and protocols to be followed in case of a crisis in the region, including the support of humanitarian non-combatant evacuation operations through the territory of the Republic of Cyprus and especially the interoperability between the Armed Forces of the two countries," it said.

The ministry said the Armed Forces of the two countries would have the opportunity to gain valuable experience through this joint exercise.

"During the Exercise small numbers of U.S. forces will temporarily be deployed to a number of locations in the territory of the Republic of Cyprus, in order to meet the training and exercise objectives. Silver Falcon 23 Exercise constitutes a pillar of the strategic partnership between the United States of America and the Republic of Cyprus and contributes to the joint vision of the two countries to build conditions of peace, security and stability in the broader region," it said.