UrduPoint.com

Cyprus, US Holding Joint Military Drills - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Cyprus, US Holding Joint Military Drills - Foreign Ministry

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) The Cyprus-US joint military drills, Silver Falcon 23, will be held in Cyprus on February 6-24, the Cypriot Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces the conduct of "Silver Falcon 23" exercise in the territory of the Republic of Cyprus from the 6th until the 24th of February 2023. The exercise is held in cooperation with the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus and the National Guard," the ministry said.

"Silver Falcon 23 takes place in the framework of the excellent bilateral relations between the United States and the Republic of Cyprus. It aims, inter alia to test the emergency procedures and protocols to be followed in case of a crisis in the region, including the support of humanitarian non-combatant evacuation operations through the territory of the Republic of Cyprus and especially the interoperability between the Armed Forces of the two countries," it said.

The ministry said the Armed Forces of the two countries would have the opportunity to gain valuable experience through this joint exercise.

"During the Exercise small numbers of U.S. forces will temporarily be deployed to a number of locations in the territory of the Republic of Cyprus, in order to meet the training and exercise objectives. Silver Falcon 23 Exercise constitutes a pillar of the strategic partnership between the United States of America and the Republic of Cyprus and contributes to the joint vision of the two countries to build conditions of peace, security and stability in the broader region," it said.

Related Topics

United States Cyprus February Silver From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2023

10 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th February 2023

15 minutes ago
 Emirates Airline Festival of Literature emerges as ..

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature emerges as one of the world’s top lite ..

10 hours ago
 Human fraternity is the best way for international ..

Human fraternity is the best way for international understanding and cooperation ..

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 17th Sharjah Nabati Poet ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 17th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival

10 hours ago
 Construction of Akkuyu NPP Resumes After Earthquak ..

Construction of Akkuyu NPP Resumes After Earthquake in Turkey - Russia's Rosatom

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.