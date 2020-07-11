UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cyprus Vows To Keep Great Ties With Russia, China Despite US Military Training Program

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

Cyprus Vows to Keep Great Ties With Russia, China Despite US Military Training Program

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) Cyprus is keen to maintain good relations with all permanent UN Security Council members and has no intention to ruin its excellent ties with Russia or China, President Nicos Anastasiades said, commenting on the island nation's planned inclusion into the United States' international military education program.

On Wednesday, the US announced its intention to provide the International Military Education and Training (IMET) to Cyprus starting fiscal year 2021. The embassy in Cyprus noted that the program envisages "valuable training and education on U.S. military practices and standards," aims to "strengthen military partnerships and international coalitions that defend our national security interests," facilitates "important professional and personal relationships among defense leaders" and promotes a "common understanding of shared international challenges."

"I would like to express my satisfaction with the US government's decision and at the same time assure those concerned that the excellent relations we maintain with Russia or China will never be broken.

A small country like Cyprus strives for the best possible relations with all permanent members of the Security Council," Anastasiades said at a groundbreaking ceremony for an LNG terminal in Vasilikos, as quoted by the government's press and information office.

The project is being implemented by a joint venture of Chinese companies, Greece's METRON S.A. and Norway's Wilhelmsen Ship Management.

IMET is a part of the United States' Eastern Mediterranean Strategy, which aims to bolster ties with Athens and Nicosia. In April 2019, US senators introduced a bill titled "Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act of 2019," which, among other things, calls on regional countries to refuse port services to Russian ships.

Related Topics

United Nations Education Russia China Norway Nicosia Athens Same United States Cyprus Greece April 2019 All Government Best

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazilian President&#03 ..

1 hour ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

4 hours ago

Young boy dies in road mishap in Mithi

16 minutes ago

Greece to Ban Entry for Tourists From Balkans With ..

16 minutes ago

Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau to reopen places of wo ..

16 minutes ago

15 years for German who shot dead parents and four ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.