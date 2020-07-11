Cyprus Vows to Keep Great Ties With Russia, China Despite US Military Training Program

(@FahadShabbir)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) Cyprus is keen to maintain good relations with all permanent UN Security Council members and has no intention to ruin its excellent ties with Russia or China, President Nicos Anastasiades said, commenting on the island nation's planned inclusion into the United States' international military education program.

On Wednesday, the US announced its intention to provide the International Military Education and Training (IMET) to Cyprus starting fiscal year 2021. The embassy in Cyprus noted that the program envisages "valuable training and education on U.S. military practices and standards," aims to "strengthen military partnerships and international coalitions that defend our national security interests," facilitates "important professional and personal relationships among defense leaders" and promotes a "common understanding of shared international challenges."

"I would like to express my satisfaction with the US government's decision and at the same time assure those concerned that the excellent relations we maintain with Russia or China will never be broken.

A small country like Cyprus strives for the best possible relations with all permanent members of the Security Council," Anastasiades said at a groundbreaking ceremony for an LNG terminal in Vasilikos, as quoted by the government's press and information office.

The project is being implemented by a joint venture of Chinese companies, Greece's METRON S.A. and Norway's Wilhelmsen Ship Management.

IMET is a part of the United States' Eastern Mediterranean Strategy, which aims to bolster ties with Athens and Nicosia. In April 2019, US senators introduced a bill titled "Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act of 2019," which, among other things, calls on regional countries to refuse port services to Russian ships.