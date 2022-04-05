Cyprus Weighs Giving Up Russian Weapons for Ukraine Under US Pressure - Reports

Cyprus is mulling giving up Russian weapons in its arsenal as aid for Ukraine, a move solicited by the United States in return for lifting its arms embargo on the divided island nation, media said on Tuesday

Washington banned weapons sale to the island in 1987 to avoid an arms buildup and force its reunification, but the ban only led Greek Cypriots to form alliances with other countries.

The US asked Cyprus last week if it would consider giving up its stockpile of Russian Tor M1 and Buk-M1-2 air defense systems and T-80U and BMP-3 tanks to Ukraine, the Kathimerini daily learned.

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland is likely to bring this up when she comes to the Mediterranean island on Thursday.

The Cypriot government has reportedly insisted that weapons not be given to Ukraine directly and that the US provide Nicosia with American weapons as replacement before the handover of any military aid to Kiev.