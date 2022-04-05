UrduPoint.com

Cyprus Weighs Giving Up Russian Weapons For Ukraine Under US Pressure - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2022 | 10:13 PM

Cyprus Weighs Giving Up Russian Weapons for Ukraine Under US Pressure - Reports

Cyprus is mulling giving up Russian weapons in its arsenal as aid for Ukraine, a move solicited by the United States in return for lifting its arms embargo on the divided island nation, media said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Cyprus is mulling giving up Russian weapons in its arsenal as aid for Ukraine, a move solicited by the United States in return for lifting its arms embargo on the divided island nation, media said on Tuesday.

Washington banned weapons sale to the island in 1987 to avoid an arms buildup and force its reunification, but the ban only led Greek Cypriots to form alliances with other countries.

The US asked Cyprus last week if it would consider giving up its stockpile of Russian Tor M1 and Buk-M1-2 air defense systems and T-80U and BMP-3 tanks to Ukraine, the Kathimerini daily learned.

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland is likely to bring this up when she comes to the Mediterranean island on Thursday.

The Cypriot government has reportedly insisted that weapons not be given to Ukraine directly and that the US provide Nicosia with American weapons as replacement before the handover of any military aid to Kiev.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Victoria Sale Nicosia Kiev United States Cyprus Media Government Arsenal

Recent Stories

'As of right now' Tiger Woods will play Masters

'As of right now' Tiger Woods will play Masters

1 second ago
 Secretary directs ample supply of daily use items ..

Secretary directs ample supply of daily use items in Ramazan bazaars

3 seconds ago
 Spanish Prime Minister to Visit Morocco on Thursda ..

Spanish Prime Minister to Visit Morocco on Thursday - Rabat

4 seconds ago
 UN Agencies Say Over 500 Iraqi Children Killed by ..

UN Agencies Say Over 500 Iraqi Children Killed by Explosive Ordnance in 5 Years

8 seconds ago
 Twitter names Elon Musk to board, further lifting ..

Twitter names Elon Musk to board, further lifting shares

2 minutes ago
 Early Supreme Court decision to help stabilise eco ..

Early Supreme Court decision to help stabilise economy: RCCI

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.