UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Accusations Against Russia Lacking Evidence - Communist Member Of EU Parliament

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 09:10 AM

Czech Accusations Against Russia Lacking Evidence - Communist Member of EU Parliament

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The Czech intelligence services should immediately provide evidence to prove Russia's links to the 2014 explosions at the ammunition depot in Vrbetice, otherwise, the accusations against Moscow seem unfounded, Czech member of the European Parliament from the Left Group Katerina Konecna told Sputnik.

On April 17, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said that Prague suspected Russia's special services of involvement in the explosions in Vrbetice, deciding to expel 18 Russian diplomats from the Czech Republic. Moscow refuted the accusations and expelled 20 Czech diplomats in response.

"I believe it was said there was no direct evidence that those agents were there and also the explosives were not found. So we know who did it, but we only don't know if they were there, and we don't have the weapon they used? Doesn't sound as a strong case ... Our secret services must present proofs against GRU [Russian foreign intelligence] immediately," Konecna said.

According to the lawmaker, the countries should stop doing unfriendly gestures and launch a dialogue to stabilize the bilateral relations.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Parliament Prague Czech Republic April From Weapon

Recent Stories

101,239 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

9 hours ago

Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities mo ..

10 hours ago

KIU, Serena Hotel celebrate Earth Day 2021

8 hours ago

Sindh govt to comply with NCOC advisory to contain ..

8 hours ago

Covid 3rd wave peak in France 'appears to be behin ..

10 hours ago

UN chief slams terrorist attack in Quetta, reitera ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.