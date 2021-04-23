Czech Accusations Against Russia Lacking Evidence - Communist Member of EU Parliament

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The Czech intelligence services should immediately provide evidence to prove Russia's links to the 2014 explosions at the ammunition depot in Vrbetice, otherwise, the accusations against Moscow seem unfounded, Czech member of the European Parliament from the Left Group Katerina Konecna told Sputnik.

On April 17, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said that Prague suspected Russia's special services of involvement in the explosions in Vrbetice, deciding to expel 18 Russian diplomats from the Czech Republic. Moscow refuted the accusations and expelled 20 Czech diplomats in response.

"I believe it was said there was no direct evidence that those agents were there and also the explosives were not found. So we know who did it, but we only don't know if they were there, and we don't have the weapon they used? Doesn't sound as a strong case ... Our secret services must present proofs against GRU [Russian foreign intelligence] immediately," Konecna said.

According to the lawmaker, the countries should stop doing unfriendly gestures and launch a dialogue to stabilize the bilateral relations.