Czech Airlines Plans to Resume Flights to Moscow From October 4 - Spokeswoman

CSA Czech Airlines plans to resume flights to Moscow starting from October 4, spokeswoman for the airline company, Vladimira Dufkova, told Sputnik

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020)

"Starting from Sunday, October 4, Czech Airlines will resume flights to Moscow, Prague-Moscow-Prague flights will be operated twice a week, on Wednesday and Sunday," Dufkova said.

Russia suspended all international air traffic on March 27, except for flights for the evacuation, cargo, postal, medical and humanitarian purposes. Flights to select destinations began to be resumed in August. This includes the United Kingdom, Turkey, Tanzania, Switzerland, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Maldives and, beginning this week, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and South Korea.