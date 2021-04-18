Czech Ambassador Arrives at Russian Foreign Ministry Amid Diplomat Expulsion Row

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2021) Czech Ambassador to Moscow Vitzeslav Pivonka has arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry amid a diplomatic row between the two countries triggered by Saturday's decision of Prague to expel 18 Russian embassy employees, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Earlier in the day, a source told reporters in Moscow that the Czech ambassador to Russia was summoned to the Foreign Ministry.

The ambassador entered the ministry's building on Smolenskaya Square without providing any comments.

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek on Saturday announced the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats on suspicion of being officers of Russia's special services. They were obliged to leave the country within 48 hours starting from Monday.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis explained that the move was prompted by "a reasonable suspicion" that Russian military intelligence officers had something to do with the October 2014 explosion at an ammunition depot in the town of Vrbetice. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded by saying that Prague knows well what will follow. Meanwhile, the Czech police put on their wanted list Russian nationals Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, suspected by London of carrying out a nerve agent attack on former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the UK's Salisbury in March 2018.