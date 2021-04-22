UrduPoint.com
Czech Ambassador Arrives At Russian Foreign Ministry Amid Fresh Diplomatic Escalation

Thu 22nd April 2021

Czech Ambassador to Moscow Vitezslav Pivonka arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday amid aggravation of bilateral relations and the mutual expulsion of embassy staff, a Sputnik correspondent reported

The diplomat proceeded to the foreign ministry's headquarters without comments.

Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulganek said earlier that the diplomats expelled from Russian must be returned by Thursday noon, otherwise the number of the Russian embassy staff will be reduced on par with the Czech one. After the expiration of the ultimatum, Kulganek announced that the composition of the Russian embassy in Prague would be reduced to the level of the Czech diplomatic mission in Moscow by the end of May.

According to the Czech Foreign Ministry, 27 diplomats and 67 technical workers are currently working at the Russian Embassy in Prague, compared with five diplomats and 19 technical workers are working at the Czech Embassy in Moscow. Thus, 22 diplomats and 48 technical employees could potentially be expelled from the Russian diplomatic mission. Earlier in the day, Kulganek said that about 60 Russians would have to leave Prague to equalize the size of the embassies.

