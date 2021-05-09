Czech Ambassador to Attend Military Parade in Moscow to Mark WWII Victory - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) Czech Ambassador to Russia Vitezslav Pivonka will attend the May 9 military parade in Moscow commemorating the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, the national Aktualne news portal reported on Sunday, citing the Czech Foreign Ministry.

The ambassador's presence is "solely an expression of respect for this historic event," a ministry spokesman told the news outlet.

Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek, in turn, recalled the outstanding and decisive role that the Soviet Union played in the victory over Nazism.

"It is necessary to remember what an outstanding role the Soviet Union played in the defeat of Nazi Germany and its allies. Without the heroic victims of 27 million Soviet citizens who died during the war, the victory would not have been possible," Kulhanek told the Denik newspaper.

Without the defeat of Nazism, the Czech Republic would not exist, the diplomat said, adding that the foundations of current international cooperation, including the UN and the EU, were laid after the war.