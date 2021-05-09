UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Ambassador To Attend Military Parade In Moscow To Mark WWII Victory - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 19 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 12:40 PM

Czech Ambassador to Attend Military Parade in Moscow to Mark WWII Victory - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) Czech Ambassador to Russia Vitezslav Pivonka will attend the May 9 military parade in Moscow commemorating the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, the national Aktualne news portal reported on Sunday, citing the Czech Foreign Ministry.

The ambassador's presence is "solely an expression of respect for this historic event," a ministry spokesman told the news outlet.

Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek, in turn, recalled the outstanding and decisive role that the Soviet Union played in the victory over Nazism.

"It is necessary to remember what an outstanding role the Soviet Union played in the defeat of Nazi Germany and its allies. Without the heroic victims of 27 million Soviet citizens who died during the war, the victory would not have been possible," Kulhanek told the Denik newspaper.

Without the defeat of Nazism, the Czech Republic would not exist, the diplomat said, adding that the foundations of current international cooperation, including the UN and the EU, were laid after the war.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia Died Germany Czech Republic May Sunday World War Event Million

Recent Stories

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

6 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

8 hours ago

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecutio ..

9 hours ago

Crescent Enterprises to double its investments in ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders housing loans for Emirati ..

9 hours ago

Tabreed reports AED85.5 million net profit in Q1&# ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.