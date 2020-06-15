Czech Ambassador to Russia Says Discussed Bilateral Consultations at Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Czech Ambassador to Russia Vitezslav Pivonka, who had been summoned to the Foreign Ministry, said Monday that the start of bilateral talks was discussed at the meeting.

"We discussed the beginning of consultations between the Czech side and the Russian side on all bilateral issues," the ambassador told reporters.

According to Pivonka, Moscow gave Prague last Names of two people it planned to declare personae non gratae, following a similar diplomatic incident in the Czech Republic.