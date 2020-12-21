UrduPoint.com
Czech Archaeologist Says Found Part Of Nail Likely From Cross That Jesus Was Crucified On

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) A group of archaeologists has discovered a 6-centimeter (0.2-feet) piece of a nail that could have been from the so-called True Cross, the cross on which Jesus Christ was crucified, in the Premonstratensian monastery in the town of Milevsko in the Czech Republic's South Bohemian region, archaeologist Jiri Sindelar said on Monday.

According to the archaeologist, the group has been studying the monastery in Milevsko for several months. This spring, they managed to find a secret passage in the building.

"A box was found in a cavity of one of the rooms of the monastery, measuring 26 by 16 centimeters. Its massive lid was originally made of gold and had a wrought inscription IR. In this context, these letters can be understood as the Latin abbreviation Iesus Rex, that is, Jesus Christ," Sindelar said, adding that Christian relics associated with Christ used to have the same inscription.

At the same time, a dendrological analysis of the materials from which the box is made of showed that it was made of larch, among other materials, and larch does not grow in the forests of Israel. In addition, the radiocarbon method of research established that the material dates back to the period between 1290 and 1394 A.D.

Another material used to create the box, oak, turned out to belong to the period between 260 and 416 A.D., the archaeologist said, adding that oak is also extremely rare in Israel.

Nonetheless, the discovery made by the archaeological team is of great importance both for archaeological science and for Christians, Sindelar added.

The monastery, the oldest one in the southern Czech Republic, was built at the end of the 12th century.

