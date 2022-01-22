Czech, Austrian, Slovak Foreign Ministers to Visit Ukraine on February 7-8 - Prague

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Friday he is planning to visit Kiev with his Slovak and Austrian counterparts on February 7-8

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Friday he is planning to visit Kiev with his Slovak and Austrian counterparts on February 7-8.

"Soon, on February 7-8, I am planning to visit Kiev together with heads of foreign ministries of Slovakia and Austria," Lipavsky said at a press conference.

This confirms Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg statement on Thursday that he will visit Kiev and the line of contact in Donbas in early February together with his Czech and Slovak colleagues.

The visit will take place during rising tensions between Moscow and Kiev, further exacerbated by claims that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine. Moscow has denied the accusations, stating repeatedly that it has no intentions of attacking anyone, but expressed concern about increasing Western military activity in Ukraine.