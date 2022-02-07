UrduPoint.com

Czech, Austrian, Slovak Foreign Ministers Visiting Ukraine's Breakaway Donbas - Kiev

Published February 07, 2022

Top diplomats from Austria, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic are visiting a settlement in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday, adding that they will have an opportunity to see the consequences of "Russian aggression."

Austria's Alexander Schallenberg, the Czech Republic's Jan Lipavsky, and Slovakia's Ivan Korcok arrived in Ukraine for a two-day visit on Monday.

"My counterparts from Austria, Slovakia, the Czech Republic are together in Stanytsia Luhanska. There they will see firsthand the consequences of the Russian aggression and Ukraine's efforts in overcoming it," Kuleba told reporters.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is also scheduled to arrive in Kiev on Monday and visit Donbas the next day, Kuleba added.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian government launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, which together form the Donbas region. Prospects for peace have been discussed in various formats, including the meetings of the contact group in Minsk, which, since September 2014, has already adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict. The implementation of the Minsk Agreements has long been a stumbling block in the relations between Moscow and Kiev.

