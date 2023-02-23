UrduPoint.com

Czech Authorities Provide Weapons Worth $455Mln To Ukraine - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2023 | 06:30 AM

Czech Authorities Provide Weapons Worth $455Mln to Ukraine - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The government of the Czech Republic transferred to Ukraine military aid worth 10 billion korunas (about $455 million), and the republic's defense enterprises sent Kiev another package worth 30 billion korunas (about $1.3 billion), Idnes news portal reported, citing Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, who spoke to reporters in Warsaw.

Fiala said the list of military assistance to Ukraine by Czech state and commercial organizations included 89 tanks, as well as 226 armored vehicles and 39 howitzers.

According to the prime minister, about a third of these deliveries come from the army.

He said the Czech Republic was one of the first to start supplying weapons to Kiev, just 14 days after the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, which largely motivated other European countries to take similar actions.

Fiala in Warsaw attended a meeting of the leaders of the Bucharest Nine countries with US President Joe Biden.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Ukraine Russia Vehicles Warsaw Bucharest Kiev Czech Republic From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Commander of UAE Land Forces meets high-ranking of ..

Commander of UAE Land Forces meets high-ranking officials at IDEX

5 hours ago
 UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces discusses defen ..

UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces discusses defense affairs with IDEX &amp; NAV ..

6 hours ago
 UAE condemns Israeli forces&#039; storming of Nabl ..

UAE condemns Israeli forces&#039; storming of Nablus

6 hours ago
 Al Bowardi meets with ministers, high-ranking offi ..

Al Bowardi meets with ministers, high-ranking officials attending IDEX 2023

6 hours ago
 Arab States to Act on Climate Change Related Human ..

Arab States to Act on Climate Change Related Human Rights Violations - Official

7 hours ago
 Anderson regrabs top position for bowlers in ICC M ..

Anderson regrabs top position for bowlers in ICC Men's Test Player Rankings

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.