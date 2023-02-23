Czech Authorities Provide Weapons Worth $455Mln to Ukraine - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The government of the Czech Republic transferred to Ukraine military aid worth 10 billion korunas (about $455 million), and the republic's defense enterprises sent Kiev another package worth 30 billion korunas (about $1.3 billion), Idnes news portal reported, citing Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, who spoke to reporters in Warsaw.

Fiala said the list of military assistance to Ukraine by Czech state and commercial organizations included 89 tanks, as well as 226 armored vehicles and 39 howitzers.

According to the prime minister, about a third of these deliveries come from the army.

He said the Czech Republic was one of the first to start supplying weapons to Kiev, just 14 days after the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, which largely motivated other European countries to take similar actions.

Fiala in Warsaw attended a meeting of the leaders of the Bucharest Nine countries with US President Joe Biden.