Czech Authorities Sentenced 6 People in 2022 for Supporting Russia in Ukraine - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) The Czech prosecutor's office sentenced at least 6 people last year because of their support of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Czech media reported on Tuesday.

By decisions of the courts, some of them received a suspended sentence, others were sent to public works, while the rest of them were deported from the country or punished with a large fine, the Ceske noviny news portal reported.

According to the press secretary of the Public Prosecutor's Office, Petr Mala, the number of those charged under this article is preliminary, since reports from the lower bodies of the prosecutor's office usually arrive at the main department with some delay.

In turn, the media reported that the Czech police accused 49 people of approving and supporting Russian actions in Ukraine, and were investigating in total 86 such cases.

At the end of February 2022, Czech Prosecutor General Igor Striz said that public statements endorsing Russia's military operation on Ukraine or the Russian leadership could be considered a criminal offense punishable by imprisonment for up to three years.