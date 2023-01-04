UrduPoint.com

Czech Authorities Sentenced 6 People In 2022 For Supporting Russia In Ukraine - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Czech Authorities Sentenced 6 People in 2022 for Supporting Russia in Ukraine - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) The Czech prosecutor's office sentenced at least 6 people last year because of their support of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Czech media reported on Tuesday.

By decisions of the courts, some of them received a suspended sentence, others were sent to public works, while the rest of them were deported from the country or punished with a large fine, the Ceske noviny news portal reported.

According to the press secretary of the Public Prosecutor's Office, Petr Mala, the number of those charged under this article is preliminary, since reports from the lower bodies of the prosecutor's office usually arrive at the main department with some delay.

In turn, the media reported that the Czech police accused 49 people of approving and supporting Russian actions in Ukraine, and were investigating in total 86 such cases.

At the end of February 2022, Czech Prosecutor General Igor Striz said that public statements endorsing Russia's military operation on Ukraine or the Russian leadership could be considered a criminal offense punishable by imprisonment for up to three years.

Related Topics

Police Ukraine Russia Fine February Criminals Media From

Recent Stories

UN Says Has Nothing to Announce on Ukraine's Peace ..

UN Says Has Nothing to Announce on Ukraine's Peace Summit Proposal

18 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expr ..

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expresses grief over anchorperson' ..

18 minutes ago
 Atlantic Council to hold 7th annual Global Energy ..

Atlantic Council to hold 7th annual Global Energy Forum in Abu Dhabi

26 minutes ago
 Erdogan Expected to Hold Phone Talks With Putin, Z ..

Erdogan Expected to Hold Phone Talks With Putin, Zelenskyy on Wednesday - Spokes ..

23 minutes ago
 Tanzanian president lifts ban on opposition politi ..

Tanzanian president lifts ban on opposition political rallies

23 minutes ago
 PTI lost popularity for promoting uncivilized lang ..

PTI lost popularity for promoting uncivilized language among youth: Federal Mini ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.