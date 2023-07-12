Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2023 | 07:28 PM

Czech-Born French Writer Kundera Dies Aged 94 in Paris - Reports

Czech-born French writer Milan Kundera has died in Paris at the age of 94 after a prolonged illness, the Czech Television reported on Wednesday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Czech-born French writer Milan Kundera has died in Paris at the age of 94 after a prolonged illness, the Czech Television reported on Wednesday.

Kundera's most prominent works are "The Joke" (1967) and "The Unbearable Lightness of Being" (1984). The writer completed his last novel called "The Festival of Insignificance" in 2015.

Kundera was born in 1929 in then-Czechoslovakian city of Brno in a middle-class family. In 1952, Kundera graduated from the Department of Cinematography of the academy of Performing Arts in Prague.

The writer emigrated to France in 1975 after the Soviet-led forces prevented the Prague Spring reforms in Czechoslovakia that were aimed at loosening of restrictions on the media, speech and travel and was granted the French citizenship in 1981.

In 1985, Kundera was awarded the Jerusalem Prize. He also won the Austrian State prize for European Literature in 1987, the Herder Prize in 2000 and received the Golden Order of Merit from the Slovenian president in 2021.

