Czech, Bulgarian Companies Illegally Repair Soviet Helicopters For Ukraine - Moscow
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2023 | 06:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Bulgarian and Czech companies that illegally repair Soviet-made helicopters for the Ukrainian military are violating their international obligations, Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSVTS) said on Thursday.
"The activities of Bulgaria and the Czech Republic are a gross violation of international obligations and cause significant damage to the global export control system," the service said in a statement.