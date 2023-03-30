Czech, Bulgarian Companies Illegally Repair Soviet Helicopters for Ukraine - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Bulgarian and Czech companies that illegally repair Soviet-made helicopters for the Ukrainian military are violating their international obligations, Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSVTS) said on Thursday.

"The activities of Bulgaria and the Czech Republic are a gross violation of international obligations and cause significant damage to the global export control system," the service said in a statement.