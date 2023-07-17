Czech bus crash kills one, hurts 76

(@FahadShabbir)

A bus driver died and 76 people were injured as two buses collided on a motorway in the southern Czech Republic on Monday, police and rescuers said

"One of the drivers died on the spot," police said in a tweet.

Regional emergency service spokesman Lukas Dvoracek told AFP the driver died before rescuers arrived.

"We couldn't help him," he said, adding that 14 injuries were serious, and some could be fighting for their lives.

The accident occurred before 1400 GMT near the second Czech city of Brno on a motorway connecting it to the Slovak capital Bratislava.

Regional police spokesman David Chaloupka said the dead driver had crashed into the back of the other bus.

Firefighters said on Twitter they had rescued 12 people from inside the buses.

Public television reported the bus in front was a regular intercity service from Budapest to Prague run by the Flixbus company.

Regional governor Jan Grolich told the channel one of the buses carried foreigners, probably from India.

The television said there were also Saudi passengers.

Twenty-six ambulance crews and three emergency helicopters were deployed, rescuers said.