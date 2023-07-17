Open Menu

Czech Bus Crash Kills One, Hurts 76

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2023 | 11:33 PM

Czech bus crash kills one, hurts 76

A bus driver died and 76 people were injured as two buses collided on a motorway in the southern Czech Republic on Monday, police and rescuers said

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :A bus driver died and 76 people were injured as two buses collided on a motorway in the southern Czech Republic on Monday, police and rescuers said.

"One of the drivers died on the spot," police said in a tweet.

Regional emergency service spokesman Lukas Dvoracek told AFP the driver died before rescuers arrived.

"We couldn't help him," he said, adding that 14 injuries were serious, and some could be fighting for their lives.

The accident occurred before 1400 GMT near the second Czech city of Brno on a motorway connecting it to the Slovak capital Bratislava.

Regional police spokesman David Chaloupka said the dead driver had crashed into the back of the other bus.

Firefighters said on Twitter they had rescued 12 people from inside the buses.

Public television reported the bus in front was a regular intercity service from Budapest to Prague run by the Flixbus company.

Regional governor Jan Grolich told the channel one of the buses carried foreigners, probably from India.

The television said there were also Saudi passengers.

Twenty-six ambulance crews and three emergency helicopters were deployed, rescuers said.

Related Topics

India Accident Injured Dead Police Governor Motorway Twitter Company Driver Died Saudi Brno Prague Budapest David Bratislava Czech Republic TV From

Recent Stories

Blinken Says Sent Letter to US Senate Expressing C ..

Blinken Says Sent Letter to US Senate Expressing Concern About Nominee Hold

15 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

19 minutes ago
 US Deploys Destroyer, F35s, F16s to CENTCOM Over I ..

US Deploys Destroyer, F35s, F16s to CENTCOM Over Iran's 'Destabilizing Actions' ..

15 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Mu ..

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Murad visits Punjab Agriculture ..

16 minutes ago
 Russians Expect Inflation to Be at 11.1% in 1 Year ..

Russians Expect Inflation to Be at 11.1% in 1 Year's Time - Poll

28 minutes ago
 Speaker Balochistan Assembly directs BDA to extend ..

Speaker Balochistan Assembly directs BDA to extend employees contracts

16 minutes ago
Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague ..

Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague - Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke ..

16 minutes ago
 UAE, Japan sign 23 agreements, MoUs during UAE-Jap ..

UAE, Japan sign 23 agreements, MoUs during UAE-Japan Business Forum

34 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Balghaiylam ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Balghaiylam residential development valued ..

34 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali refute ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali refutes ransom demands

16 minutes ago
 Putin vows 'response' after Ukraine attack on Crim ..

Putin vows 'response' after Ukraine attack on Crimea bridge

16 minutes ago
 1289 police officers, personnel promoted to next r ..

1289 police officers, personnel promoted to next ranks

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World