Czech Cabinet Imposes Mandatory Testing for COVID-19 at Enterprises, Firms - Minister

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Mandatory weekly testing for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is introduced from March 12 at enterprises and firms in the Czech Republic, Deputy Prime Minister and Industry and Trade Minister Karel Havlicek said.

"The government decided that from March 12, mandatory testing for the presence of coronavirus will be introduced once a week at enterprises and firms with 250 or more employees," Havlicek told reporters.

"In smaller work collectives this measure will be introduced from March 15. For this, it will be enough to use antigen tests," he said.