Czech Cabinet Resigns - Prime Minister Andrej Babis

The Czech cabinet tendered resignation and is expected to carry out duties until a new government is formed, Prime Minister Andrej Babis announced on Thursday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) The Czech cabinet tendered resignation and is expected to carry out duties until a new government is formed, Prime Minister Andrej Babis announced on Thursday.

"Yesterday, a constituent meeting of the new composition of the parliament was held and its ruling bodies were elected.

Therefore, I submitted a letter of resignation to President Milos Zeman. I expect him to instruct us to keep performing our duties until a new cabinet is formed," Babis said at a press conference.

