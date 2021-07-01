UrduPoint.com
Czech Citizens Banned From Traveling To 17 Countries From July 1 Over COVID - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 06:30 AM

Czech Citizens Banned From Traveling to 17 Countries From July 1 Over COVID - Ministry

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The Czech Health Ministry ordered from July 1 to July 31 to ban citizens of the republic from traveling to 17 countries with an extreme risk of coronavirus infection, including Russia.

"For the period from 00:00 on July 1, 2021 to 23:59 on July 31, 2021, all Czech citizens and foreigners permanently residing in the republic are prohibited from entering countries with an extreme risk of COVID-19 infection caused by new mutations of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus," the order said.

"The ban does not apply to citizens of these countries, as well as to trips that are of an urgent nature and which were previously announced at the Czech Foreign Ministry," it said.

The list of countries to which travel is temporarily banned, in addition to Russia, includes, in particular, India, Brazil, Nepal, Paraguay, Tunisia, Peru, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe and others.

