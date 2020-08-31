Czech Citizens' Confidence in EU, NATO Declines Over Past Year - Poll

The European Union and NATO are trusted by 50 percent of Czech citizens and 54 percent, respectively, which is lower than a year ago, a poll by the Czech Public Opinion Research Center showed on Monday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The European Union and NATO are trusted by 50 percent of Czech citizens and 54 percent, respectively, which is lower than a year ago, a poll by the Czech Public Opinion Research Center showed on Monday.

"The confidence in NATO among the citizens of the Czech Republic is 54 percent, which is 7 percent less than was recorded in the poll a year ago. About 50 percent of respondents trust the European Union, which is also lower than last year's level, while the number of those who do not trust the EU has increased to 45 percent. The respondents' confidence in the UN has decreased by 8 percent to 55 percent," the center said in a press release to the poll.

Meanwhile, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell is trusted by only 25 percent of the surveyed Czech population, European Council President Charles Michel is trusted by 27 percent, and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, by 28 percent, respectively.

About 36 percent of respondents are said to have confidence in the European Commission as a whole and 37 percent in the European Parliament.

"The poll results are influenced by the political orientation of the respondents. The right-wing and center-right party supporters have more confidence in the European institutions. The most skeptical about their activities are supporters of the Communist Party, the Freedom and Direct Democracy party, as well as the new political movement Trikolor," the statement read.

The survey was conducted in July with 972 individuals of different levels of education, professional, social and marital status, political views, living in all parts of the country. The research center did not specify the margin of error of the poll.