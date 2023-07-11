Open Menu

Czech Citizens Show Significantly Less Trust In NATO, EU, UN - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2023 | 01:10 AM

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) The trust of Czech citizens in NATO, the European Union (EU) and the United Nations (UN) has fallen by 11-12% over the year, a poll conducted by the Czech Public Opinion Research Centre (CVVM) showed on Monday.

The trust in NATO fell from 67% to 56%, in the EU from 58% to 46%, and in the UN from 63% to 52%, the poll showed.

"The Czech public's trust rates in international organizations such as the UN, NATO and the EU are very closely related. If people trust one of these organizations, they tend to trust the other two as well. At the same time, trust rates in NATO and the EU are somewhat more strongly connected, while the correlation between trust in the EU and the UN is slightly weaker," the CVVM commented on the poll results.

The poll also showed that the level of trust among Czech citizens in EU institutions and their leaders is quite low. The European Commission is trusted by 38% of respondents, its President Ursula von der Leyen by 31%, the European Parliament by 36%, head of the European Council Charles Michel by 24%, and head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell by 23%.

The poll was conducted from March 27 to May 22, among 834 people of different age, religion, education level, professional and social status, living in large and small settlements in all regions of the country. The margin of error has not been specified.

