Czech Conservative Leader Says President Will Appoint Him as Prime Minister on Nov 26

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Petr Fiala, the leader of the Czech liberal-conservative alliance Together, said on Wednesday that President Milos Zeman would appoint him as new prime minister on November 26.

The 57-year-old political scientist will replace Andrej Babis after narrowly winning the October election. He visited Zeman in a Prague hospital where the president was taken a day after the polls.

"I shared with the president a list of candidates to fill ministerial positions and we agreed on the next steps. The president said he would appoint me as prime minister on Friday, November 26," Fiala told reporters.

The tripartite Together alliance said in early November it had reached a coalition deal with the third-place liberal progressive Pirate Party and centrist Mayors to secure a majority in the 200-seat parliament.