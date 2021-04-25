UrduPoint.com
Czech Counter-Intelligence Not Reported Russia's Role In Vrbetice Blast In 6 Years - Zeman

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) Czech President Milos Zeman on Sunday announced that the country's counter-intelligence had not mentioned anything in its reports about possible involvement of Russian agents in the 2014 explosions of an ammunition depot in Vrbetice for six years after the incident.

"After the Vrbetice explosion, the counter-intelligence service for six years has said nothing about possible involvement of Russian intelligence operatives in any section of its annual reports, not even in the classified ones," Zeman said in a special address broadcast by tv Prima and CNN Prima news.

The president added, that if the purported Russian involvement was true then Moscow would have to pay the price.

"If, on the other hand, this suspicion will be refuted, then we are talking about a serious intelligence service play, which may have serious consequences for the Czech Republic's political life," Zeman said.

